Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) Shares Sold by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,218 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Diebold Nixdorf worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the third quarter worth about $519,000. NYL Investors LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $810,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $11,189,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $1,524,000. Finally, Cerberus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf during the third quarter worth approximately $8,186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on DBD shares. Wedbush raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Frank Tobias Baur acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 23,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,999.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Millstreet Capital Management sold 457,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $15,539,424.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,477,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,906,405.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Tobias Baur bought 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, with a total value of $165,732.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,112 shares in the company, valued at $911,999.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 908,015 shares of company stock valued at $34,674,691. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DBD traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,060. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $16.50 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.90.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Diebold Nixdorf Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

Featured Stories

