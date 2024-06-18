DigiByte (DGB) Price Hits $0.0077 on Top Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One DigiByte coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, DigiByte has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a total market cap of $131.53 million and $9.27 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,544.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $378.09 or 0.00585272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00110467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00008762 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00035466 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $168.06 or 0.00260159 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.87 or 0.00064813 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DGB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,078,045,999 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

