DigiByte (DGB) Price Hits $0.0078 on Major Exchanges

DigiByte (DGB) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One DigiByte coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DigiByte has a total market cap of $132.89 million and approximately $9.17 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DigiByte has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,106.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $388.59 or 0.00596847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $72.43 or 0.00111241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00008794 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.05 or 0.00035406 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $170.30 or 0.00261568 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00039845 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00066476 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

DigiByte Coin Profile

DigiByte (DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 17,078,616,987 coins. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigiByte’s official message board is dgbforum.com. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DigiByte’s official website is digibyte.org.

Buying and Selling DigiByte

According to CryptoCompare, “DigiByte (DGB) is an open-source blockchain and asset creation platform, initiated as a fork of Bitcoin in October 2013. It uses five different algorithms to enhance security and comprises three layers: a smart contract “App Store,” a public ledger, and the core protocol with nodes for transaction relay. DigiByte differentiates itself from Bitcoin by diversifying security, speed, and capacity. It employs five separate algorithms to bolster security and prevent ASIC miners from gaining excessive control. DigiByte also introduced DigiAssets, a platform for launching digital assets, decentralized applications (DApps), and smart contracts, with DGB as its native token. Governance structures within DigiByte operate on a voluntary basis, emphasizing the principle that the network should remain open source and publicly accessible. Jared Tate, also known as “DigiMan,” is the creator of DigiByte.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigiByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

