Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI) Holdings Boosted by Stonehearth Capital Management LLC

Stonehearth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 574,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,910 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF comprises 7.9% of Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $17,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 528.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of DFAI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,876,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,761. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $30.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.26.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

