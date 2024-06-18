Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 3.5%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.08 and last traded at $8.09. 7,438,614 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 22,278,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.62. The firm has a market cap of $926.48 million, a PE ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 11.2% in the first quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the first quarter worth $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the third quarter worth $232,000.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

