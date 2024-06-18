DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $40.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DV. Bank of America downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $38.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Macquarie raised shares of DoubleVerify from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded shares of DoubleVerify from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.05.

DV stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.93.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. DoubleVerify’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other DoubleVerify news, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $27,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.80, for a total transaction of $563,344.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Eddleman sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $27,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,524,264. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,232 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,671,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 126,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 60,146 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 356.0% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 119,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 93,147 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

