Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Short Interest Update

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the May 15th total of 974,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RDY

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $71.70. The company had a trading volume of 295,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,758. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.63. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.52. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52-week low of $59.85 and a 52-week high of $77.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $850.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.20 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,197.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 113,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,301,000 after buying an additional 108,243 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 47,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $6,543,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $5,764,000. Finally, Promethos Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Promethos Capital LLC now owns 117,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after buying an additional 9,677 shares in the last quarter. 14.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.