Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Stake Trimmed by Adirondack Trust Co.

Adirondack Trust Co. lowered its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Adirondack Trust Co.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,394,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.75.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $100.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 515,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,936,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $77.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.07. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $104.87.

Duke Energy last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $7.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.02%.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at $7,057,253.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $173,415.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,750,815 over the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

