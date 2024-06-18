DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Position Lessened by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $784,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,696,152,000 after buying an additional 3,168,740 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DD. BMO Capital Markets raised DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $80.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,825,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,139. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.14 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.07, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.