DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,570,000 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the May 15th total of 4,420,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,012 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,559.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DuPont de Nemours

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DD. City State Bank boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 3,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 18,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 13,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,825,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,938,139. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 185.37%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

