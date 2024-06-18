Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,097 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348,246 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,038,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,717,000 after purchasing an additional 375,463 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 9.3% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,515,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,273,000 after acquiring an additional 298,079 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,515,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 11,824.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,411,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,391,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,320,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 732,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,994,907.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $2,320,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,994,907.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 18,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $881,606.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 253,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,828,382.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.54.

Dynatrace Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DT opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.29 and a 1-year high of $61.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $380.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.20 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

