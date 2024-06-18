DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 12.7% from the May 15th total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of DZS in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

DZS Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ DZSI traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,083. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.86. DZS has a twelve month low of $0.95 and a twelve month high of $4.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DZS by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,000,673 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Merlin Capital Inc increased its stake in shares of DZS by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Merlin Capital Inc now owns 46,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,655 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of DZS by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 120,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the period. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides access and optical networking infrastructure and cloud software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company offers access edge solutions through DZS Velocity, including voice, high-definition and ultra-high-definition video, highspeed internet access, and business class services; switching and routing products; and XCelerate for increasing the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services.

Featured Stories

