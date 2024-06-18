East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Stake Increased by M&R Capital Management Inc.

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $3,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in East West Bancorp by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at East West Bancorp

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $590,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,045.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $590,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EWBC traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.94. The stock had a trading volume of 146,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,249. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.65 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.33.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The company had revenue of $644.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 27.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EWBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EWBC

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.