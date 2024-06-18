Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Up 15.8% in May

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
NYSE EXG opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $8.46.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
