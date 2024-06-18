Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Up 15.8% in May

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the May 15th total of 68,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 475,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE EXG opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.98. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $8.46.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.066 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.37%.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 176,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 69,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 28,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

