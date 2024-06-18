Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,445 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 63,429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,706,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,161,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $80,442,000 after buying an additional 116,275 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of EW traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,798. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12-month low of $60.57 and a 12-month high of $96.12. The stock has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.65 and its 200 day moving average is $84.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. Equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $437,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,777.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 8,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total value of $755,538.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,981,354.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,104 shares of company stock worth $11,267,464 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

