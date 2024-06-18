Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Short Interest Up 13.6% in May

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 109,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Elbit Systems
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Stock Performance
ESLT traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.55. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $179.42 and a twelve month high of $225.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16.
Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Elbit Systems Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.68%.
About Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Elbit Systems
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Elbit Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elbit Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.