Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) Short Interest Up 13.6% in May

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 123,800 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the May 15th total of 109,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,597,000 after purchasing an additional 11,643 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 5,555.9% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 552,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $118,050,000 after purchasing an additional 542,705 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 234,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,523,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in Elbit Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 224,549 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elbit Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

ESLT traded down $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $181.20. The stock had a trading volume of 16,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,108. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 0.55. Elbit Systems has a twelve month low of $179.42 and a twelve month high of $225.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elbit Systems will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elbit Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.68%.

About Elbit Systems

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

See Also

