Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ELVA. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Electrovaya from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Electrovaya in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Electrovaya in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Electrovaya Price Performance

ELVA opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43. Electrovaya has a fifty-two week low of $2.34 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50.

Electrovaya (NASDAQ:ELVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. Electrovaya had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 2.83%. On average, equities analysts predict that Electrovaya will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Electrovaya

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Electrovaya in the third quarter worth $9,582,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in Electrovaya in the 4th quarter worth $2,510,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Electrovaya during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 22.47% of the company’s stock.

Electrovaya Company Profile

Electrovaya Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of lithium-ion batteries, battery management systems, and battery-related products for energy storage, clean electric transportation, and other specialized applications in North America. It offers lithium-ion batteries and systems for materials handling electric vehicles, including forklifts and automated guided vehicles, as well as battery chargers to charge the batteries; electromotive power products for electric trucks, electric buses, and other transportation applications; industrial products for energy storage; and power solutions, such as competencies in building systems for third parties.

