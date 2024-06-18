ELIS Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.61 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 18th. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded up 22.7% against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $7.61 million and approximately $56,006.40 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ELIS token can now be purchased for about $0.0380 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03804677 USD and is up 0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

