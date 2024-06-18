ELIS (XLS) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.61 Million

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0380 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $7.61 million and $64,225.86 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded 1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ELIS alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.46 or 0.00011430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00008815 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65,346.27 or 1.00069134 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00012499 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005125 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.61 or 0.00080564 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000045 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS (XLS) is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.03797785 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $56,979.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ELIS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.