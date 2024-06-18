Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 236.39% from the stock’s current price.
Elutia Stock Up 2.8 %
Elutia stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.27. 289,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,012. Elutia has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.13. The company has a market cap of $79.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 0.61.
Elutia (NASDAQ:ELUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.69 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Elutia will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Elutia Company Profile
Elutia Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and commercializes drug-eluting biologics products for neurostimulation, wound care, and breast reconstruction in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Device Protection; Women's Health; and Cardiovascular. It offers CanGaroo Envelope, which is used to accommodate cardiac implantable electronic devices, such as pacemakers and internal defibrillators.
