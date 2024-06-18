Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,383,200 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 3,658,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,328.2 days.
Emera Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.15. 1,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,482. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60. Emera has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $43.89.
About Emera
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Emera
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.