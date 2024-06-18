Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,383,200 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the May 15th total of 3,658,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,328.2 days.

Emera Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EMRAF traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.15. 1,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,482. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.60. Emera has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $43.89.

Get Emera alerts:

About Emera

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.