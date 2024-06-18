Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Emmi AG (OTCMKTS:EMLZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 10.2% from the May 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Emmi Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EMLZF remained flat at $960.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,021.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,019.45. Emmi has a 12 month low of $960.00 and a 12 month high of $1,005.35.

Emmi Company Profile

Emmi AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets a range of dairy and fresh products primarily in Switzerland, the rest of Europe, North and South America, Africa, and Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Dairy Products, Cheese, Fresh Products, Fresh Cheese, Powder/Concentrates, and Other Products/Services segments.

