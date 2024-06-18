Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Up 15.3% in May

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,400 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the May 15th total of 48,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 345,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 45,901 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 108,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 33,510 shares during the period. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. purchased a new position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

NYSE:EDN opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.59 and a 200-day moving average of $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.45 million, a PE ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.51.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $331.11 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post -4.42 EPS for the current year.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

