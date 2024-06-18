Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$53.44.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$47.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$49.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.27. The company has a market cap of C$101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31. Enbridge has a 52 week low of C$42.75 and a 52 week high of C$52.34.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of C$11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 2.8613689 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.915 dividend. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.64%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

