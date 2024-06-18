Enjin Coin (ENJ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $20.81 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $301.37 million and approximately $20.81 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Enjin Coin

Enjin Coin launched on June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,813,426,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,470,731,561 tokens. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Enjin Coin is enjin.io/blog. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io.

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ), initially an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has migrated to Substrate to enhance its ecosystem with better scalability, interoperability, and customizability. This move bolsters ENJ’s role in providing real value and ownership of in-game items and assets, supporting the Enjin platform’s aim to revolutionize the gaming industry with blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enjin Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

