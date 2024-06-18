Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENTG. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Entegris by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Entegris by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period.

Shares of Entegris stock traded up $3.56 on Tuesday, reaching $139.17. 514,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,481. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.35. Entegris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $146.91.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

In related news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,316,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Clinton M. Haris sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total transaction of $624,323.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,316,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,723 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.67.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

