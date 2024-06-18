Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from $283.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Essex Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Essex Property Trust from $239.50 to $243.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essex Property Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $257.28.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $281.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $203.85 and a 1 year high of $282.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 2,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

