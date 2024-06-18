Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, an increase of 18.5% from the May 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Estrella Immunopharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Estrella Immunopharma stock. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. ATW Spac Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Estrella Immunopharma as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Estrella Immunopharma alerts:

Estrella Immunopharma Stock Performance

Shares of ESLA stock opened at $0.88 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average of $1.11. Estrella Immunopharma has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $33.00.

Estrella Immunopharma Company Profile

Estrella Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:ESLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T-cell therapies for blood cancers and solid tumors in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include EB103 for the treatment of diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and is in pre clinical trial; and EB104 to treat diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estrella Immunopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estrella Immunopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.