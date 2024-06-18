Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Update

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Eterna Therapeutics Price Performance

ERNA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 4.42. Eterna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Eterna Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eterna Therapeutics by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its stake in Eterna Therapeutics by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 54,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eterna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $933,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Eterna Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

