Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Update

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the May 15th total of 52,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Eterna Therapeutics Price Performance
ERNA traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 4.42. Eterna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.
Eterna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Eterna Therapeutics
Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Eterna Therapeutics
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Occidental Stock: Buffett’s 9-Day Buying Spree Lifts Stake to 29%
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 3M Stock: Invest Now for Unmatched Quality and Growth Potential
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Super Micro AI Stock: Should You Invest After a 275% Increase?
Receive News & Ratings for Eterna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eterna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.