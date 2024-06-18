Ethereum Classic Tops 1-Day Volume of $306.73 Million (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 18th. During the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $22.87 or 0.00035407 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a total market cap of $3.37 billion and $306.73 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,509.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $381.87 or 0.00591269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.88 or 0.00111302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008782 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.65 or 0.00259583 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00038795 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.29 or 0.00065482 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 147,571,032 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

