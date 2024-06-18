Everdome Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $9.54 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 17th. One Everdome token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Everdome has a market cap of $9.54 million and approximately $540,465.04 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Everdome has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome launched on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,724,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. The official message board for Everdome is everdome.io/news.

Everdome Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

