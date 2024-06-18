EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Short Interest Update

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

EverGen Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of EverGen Infrastructure stock remained flat at C$1.42 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.61. EverGen Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$2.39.

Get EverGen Infrastructure alerts:

About EverGen Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. acquires, develops, builds, owns, and operates a portfolio of renewable natural gas, waste to energy, and related infrastructure projects in Canada. The company operates the Fraser Valley Biogas project, an anaerobic digestion facility that utilizes local agriculture and commercial food processing waste to generate renewable natural gas and renewable fertilizer; and Sea to Sky Soils project, which processes organics to produce stable compost.

Receive News & Ratings for EverGen Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverGen Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.