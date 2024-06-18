EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF) Short Interest Update

EverGen Infrastructure Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVGIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
EverGen Infrastructure Price Performance
Shares of EverGen Infrastructure stock remained flat at C$1.42 during trading on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.61. EverGen Infrastructure has a 1 year low of C$1.36 and a 1 year high of C$2.39.
About EverGen Infrastructure
