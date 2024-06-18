Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given Market Perform Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market perform rating on shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EXFY. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Expensify from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Expensify from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.20.

Expensify Stock Performance

EXFY opened at $1.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.86. Expensify has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.46.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $33.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy L. Christen bought 19,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, with a total value of $30,850.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,392.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy L. Christen acquired 19,162 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.61 per share, for a total transaction of $30,850.82. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,604 shares in the company, valued at $197,392.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 14,091 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $25,081.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 892,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,041.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 850,961 shares of company stock worth $1,289,019 and have sold 743,982 shares worth $1,229,661. 17.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Expensify

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Expensify during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Expensify during the third quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Expensify by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Expensify in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify Company Profile

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

Featured Stories

