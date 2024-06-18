Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Plans Dividend of $0.41

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of 0.405 per share on Friday, July 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Experian Stock Performance
OTCMKTS EXPGF opened at $47.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.28. Experian has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $48.00.
Experian Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- Top 2 Small Cap Healthcare Stocks to Buy Before Rate Cuts
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Top 2 Small Cap Automotive Stocks Set for a Strong Rally
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Myriad Genetics Sees Stock Surge with Hereditary Cancer Tests
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.