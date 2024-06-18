Fairman Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,424 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAC. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock opened at $32.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $32.53.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.