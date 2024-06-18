Fairman Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,250 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $80.68. The stock had a trading volume of 91,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,219,015. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $56.78 and a 12-month high of $81.11.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

