Fairman Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,753 Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,753 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Block by 222.9% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 460,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,361,000 after purchasing an additional 317,577 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,936,000. Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in Block by 125.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 52,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,068 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Block by 135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 29,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Block in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Block from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

NYSE SQ opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.85. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.54. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $87.52.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Block had a return on equity of 2.04% and a net margin of 2.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total value of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747 over the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

