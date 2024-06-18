Fairman Group LLC Buys Shares of 4,334 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Fairman Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,846 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $250,488,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 681.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 691,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,398,000 after acquiring an additional 603,175 shares during the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $89,575,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $161.93 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $131.42 and a twelve month high of $163.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.26.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

