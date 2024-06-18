Fairman Group LLC Invests $95,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 602 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592 in the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMT traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.62. The stock had a trading volume of 879,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,055,469. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $67.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.34. The company has a market cap of $543.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

