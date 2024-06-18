Fairman Group LLC Makes New $45,000 Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,369 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 147,811 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,697,000 after acquiring an additional 73,774 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 305,555 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,960,000 after acquiring an additional 37,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $475.00 to $518.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $508.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $467.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.40.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $458.53. 40,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,678. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $479.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $462.67 and a 200-day moving average of $449.28.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.53. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 85.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $17.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

