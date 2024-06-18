Fairman Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,476,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 945.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,389 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $92,838,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in American Water Works by 7,752.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 483,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,803,000 after buying an additional 477,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 12,606.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 463,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $612,320,000 after buying an additional 460,262 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.33.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of AWK traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.08. The company had a trading volume of 20,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,043. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.66. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $151.22.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.07%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

