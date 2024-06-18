Fairman Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,910 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Fairman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $861,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,547,415 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $385,673,000 after buying an additional 3,742,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,204,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,763,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $84.10. 267,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,448,481. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

