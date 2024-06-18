Fairman Group LLC Purchases Shares of 872 Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.74. 23,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,923. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.80 and a 12 month high of $176.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

