Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.49 and last traded at $0.50. 14,090,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 104,552,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.51.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $207.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 5.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric stock. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIE – Free Report) by 13,329.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 503,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 499,999 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC owned about 0.40% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 71.74% of the company’s stock.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Company Profile

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

