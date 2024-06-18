Fei USD Market Cap Reaches $15.36 Million (FEI)

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. Fei USD has a market cap of $15.36 million and approximately $28,238.55 worth of Fei USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fei USD token can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00001455 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei USD has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00011287 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00008761 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,039.38 or 0.99937631 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012406 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005140 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000765 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.10 or 0.00080049 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000044 BTC.

About Fei USD

Fei USD (CRYPTO:FEI) is a token. It launched on April 3rd, 2021. Fei USD’s total supply is 16,484,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,225,620 tokens. The official message board for Fei USD is medium.com/fei-protocol. Fei USD’s official website is fei.money. Fei USD’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Fei USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Fei USD (FEI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Fei USD has a current supply of 16,484,287.32755581 with 16,225,619.94479352 in circulation. The last known price of Fei USD is 0.95193469 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $13,963.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fei.money/.”

