Fetch.ai (FET) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.23 Billion

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 18th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.23 billion and approximately $210.33 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00001808 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00040247 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00006983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00012224 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00009938 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004056 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

