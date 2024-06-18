FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 749,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,080.0 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance

Shares of DBMBF remained flat at $1.65 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

