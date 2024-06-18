FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Update

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 624,000 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the May 15th total of 749,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,080.0 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance
Shares of DBMBF remained flat at $1.65 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,019. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.91.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FIBRA Macquarie México
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Buffett Bails on BYD: What It Means for the Future of EV Stocks
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Domino’s vs. Papa John’s: Stock Showdown of Pizza Giants
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Williams-Sonoma Makes Stock More Accessible with a Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIBRA Macquarie México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.