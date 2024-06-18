Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Gap Down to $19.99

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $19.37. Fidus Investment shares last traded at $19.29, with a volume of 81,190 shares traded.

Fidus Investment Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72. The firm has a market cap of $613.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $34.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.46 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 60.25%. On average, analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidus Investment Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidus Investment

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Fidus Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.11%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Fidus Investment by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Fidus Investment by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in Fidus Investment by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidus Investment by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 28.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

