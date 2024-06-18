Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Filo Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,618,400 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the May 15th total of 3,275,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 93.3 days.

Filo Stock Performance

Shares of Filo stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,989. Filo has a fifty-two week low of $12.03 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.87.

Filo Company Profile

Filo Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Filo del Sol copper-gold-silver deposit located in the San Juan province of Argentina and the adjacent Atacama Region of Northern Chile.

