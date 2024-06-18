Financial Contrast: SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM) versus Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

SRM Entertainment (NASDAQ:SRM – Get Free Report) and Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares SRM Entertainment and Nintendo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get SRM Entertainment alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SRM Entertainment N/A -132.54% -118.42% Nintendo 29.54% 20.09% 15.89%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of SRM Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Nintendo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SRM Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Nintendo 0 1 4 0 2.80

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for SRM Entertainment and Nintendo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SRM Entertainment and Nintendo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SRM Entertainment $5.76 million 1.98 -$2.05 million ($0.45) -2.49 Nintendo $11.58 billion 6.00 $3.40 billion $0.73 18.32

Nintendo has higher revenue and earnings than SRM Entertainment. SRM Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nintendo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nintendo beats SRM Entertainment on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SRM Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

SRM Entertainment, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells toys and souvenirs to theme parks. It sells its products through amusement parks, entertainment venues, and theme hotels in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Jupiter, Florida.

About Nintendo

(Get Free Report)

Nintendo Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software. The company was formerly known as Nintendo Playing Card Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Nintendo Co., Ltd. in 1963. Nintendo Co., Ltd. was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kyoto, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for SRM Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRM Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.